Eleven time Kenyan Premier league winners Tusker FC, have been pooled in Group B of the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup scheduled August 1, and August 15, 2021, in Tanzania.

Tusker who have won the regional club title on four occasions will play Tanzania’s Azam FC and South Sudan’s Atlabara.

Group A is comprised of defending champions Uganda’s KCCA, Burundi’s Le Messanger Ngozi FC, and Zanzibar’s KMKM FC, while Group C consists Tanzania’s Yanga FC, Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets, and Uganda’s Express FC

The first and second team from each group will proceed to the tournament’s knock out round, alongside two best runners up

Group A: KCCA (Uganda), Le Messanger Ngozi FC (Burundi), KMKM FC (Zanzibar)

Group B: AZAM FC ( Tanzania), Atlabara (South Sudan), Tusker (Kenya)

Group C: Yanga FC (Tanzania), Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi), Express FC (Uganda)