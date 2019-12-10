National soccer team Harambee Stars boosted their chances of retaining the Cecafa Senior Challenge title after coming from behind to beat Sudan 2-1 in their second group ‘B’ match played at the KCCA grounds in Kampala, Uganda.

The team coached by Francis Kimanzi has now booked their place in the semifinals of the regional competition.

Sudan took the lead after 30 minutes through Mohamed Abbas Namir but the Stars levelled the scoreline in the 65th minute through Hassan Abdalla’s goal.

Oscar Wamalwa then netted the second and the winning goal for the Stars in the 76th minute.

The Kenyan boys who played without head coach Francis Kimanzi will now face Zanzibar this Saturday in their final group ‘B’ match.

Kimanzi was handed a two-game ban by the organizing committee for allegedly urging his players to boycott their opening match against Tanzania.

Elsewhere, in Kenya Premier League, Kepha Aswani’s second-half strike helped Sofapaka claim a 2-1 win over Kisumu Allstars in a Kenyan Premier League match that was played today at Machakos County stadium.

“Batoto Ba Mungu’’ took the lead in the 9th minute of the game through Ellie Achese before Kisumu Allstars grabbed an equalizer in the 39th minute through Wesley Kemboi.

Kepha Aswani netted the winning goal for Sofapaka to make it 2-1.

The win put Sofapaka in the fifth position on the log table with 21 points after playing 13 matches while Kisumu are in the 16th position, two places above the relegation zone with eight points.