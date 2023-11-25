CECAFA U-18: Kenya thumps Sudan to begin title quest on a high

The Kenya Under 18 boys soccer team, Junior Stars thrashed Sudan 5-0 in their opening group A match of the CECAFA U18 championship that kicked off today at Jomo Kenyatta Mamboleo Stadium,Kisumu.

Louise Ingavi got a first of his brace when he opened the floodgates after seven minutes when he headed home Junior Stars first goal from an inviting Tyron Kariuki’s pass.

Tyron got his name on the score sheet shortly after beating two defenders to drive home a low shot from the edge of the box.

Ingavi scored his second goal of the match as Aldrine Kibet added another to hand Kenya a commanding 4-0 half time lead.

Elly Owade wrapped Kenya’s scoring with an 88th minute strike that handed the Salim Babu led side an emphatic 5-0 win.

Kenya is set to face Rwanda in its next fixture scheduled Tuesday at the same venue. In another group A result on Saturday Rwanda beat Somalia by a solitary goal scored by Bobo Sibomana Sultan.

The championship continues Sunday with opening group matches in Kakamega. Zanzibar will play South Sudan while Tanzania will be up against Uganda. All the matches will be broadcast on KBC TV and Y254 beginning at 12.00pm.