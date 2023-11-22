Cecafa U-18: Kenya to face Sudan in opening match

The national Under 18 boys soccer team, Junior Stars, is set to play Sudan in the opening match of this year’s CECAFA U-18 championship scheduled November 25th-Dec 9th in Kisumu and Kakamega .

Kenya has been placed in group A alongside Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan and Djibouti, while group B consists of Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan, Uganda.

All group A matches will be played in Kisumu while group B matches will be staged in Kakamega.

The winners of each group will face off against the runners semi finals schesulee December 5th in Kisumu.

Kenya will kick off their campaign against Sudan on November 25th with the encounter set to kick off at 3 pm in Kisumu.

Group A

Kenya Somalia Rwanda Sudan

Group B