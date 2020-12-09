CECAFA U17: Junior Stars arrive safely and set for challenge

The Kenya U17 national team safely arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, ahead of their upcoming 2020 CECAFA U17 Championships.

Junior Stars, left the country early morning on Tuesday to prepare adequately for the regional showpiece that will kick off on Saturday, December 12, 2020, and culminate on December 22, 2020.

The squad largely features players who formed part of the FKF Center of Excellence that reached the final of the CECAFA U17 Championships last year with the selected players scouted from the fortnight-long national selection exercise also included in the squad.

Junior Stars held a recovery training session today morning at the IPRC kicukiro and are staying at the Lemigo Hotel in Kigali

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya has been pooled in Group A of the tournament alongside South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia

Goalkeepers

Alvin Odari (FKF Center of Excellence), Ibrahim Wanzala (St.Peters Mumias), Daniel Ochieng (Ringa Secondary)

Defenders

Abdikadir Mursal Harun (Isiolo Baracks) Salimu Hamisi Omari (Mweza Secondary), Yasin Rajab Umar (FKF Center of Excellence), Rabok Ryan Wesley Ogam (Kakamega High), James Gachago (Moorland School, UK), Irungu Sigmunn Maina (Eastleigh High School), Opande Faiz Ouma (Aquinas High School)

Midfielders

Munyao Linus Kaikai (Kakamega High), Injehu Kevin Wangaya (FKF Center of Excellence), Wafula Issa Lumumba (St.Anthony Boys), Vihenda Silas Maloba (Kakamega High), Kahindi Nyale Khamis (FKF Center of Excellence), Teddy Sirma (FKF Center of Excellence), Omondi Andreas Odhiambo (FKF Center of Excellence), Phabian Sheldon Odhiambo (Ongata Secondary)

Forwards

Jefwa Majaliwa Charo (Tandee High School), Nduni Ali Hamisi (Shimba Hills Secondary), Harel Gil (Claremont School), Muendo Kenn Kyalo (St.Anthony Boys), Ouma Victor Otieno (Jamhuri High School), Ochieng Baron (Dagoretti High School), Koome Dennis (Kanda High School)

Tell Us What You Think