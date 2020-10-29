CECAFA U17: Kenya in tough pool B against Uganda and Ethiopia

Kenya has been pooled in a tough group B against perennial rivals Uganda and Ethiopia in the forthcoming Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA), U17 tournament.

The tournament will be held in Rwanda from 13th to 28th December 2020. Uganda are the defending champions; having seen off Ethiopia 3-1 in the 2018, final that was hosted in Tanzania.

A fete that saw Uganda represent the East African region in the 2019 U17 AFCON tournament. The winners of this year’s tournament are expected to represent the region in the AFCON U17 finals slated for Morocco.

Kenya were bundled out in the semi finals by neighbors Tanzania in the last tournament held in Burundi.

CECAFA

U17 Groups

Group A: Rwanda(Host), Eritrea, South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti, Tanzania

