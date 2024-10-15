CECAFA U20: Kenya thumps Sudan to seal semi final spot in 2025AFCONU20 qualifiers

Spain based Aldrine Kibet scored a hat trick as the National Under 20 soccer team Rising Stars registered a well deserved 4-0 win over Sudan to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing AFCON Under 20 CECAFA qualifiers at KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Salim Babu charges came into the match focused to bag maximum points to avoid a match up against tournament favorites Uganda in the last four.

Aldrine Kibet scored for Rising Stars in the opening minutes of the crucial tie. The former St Anthony Kitale’s hit man extended Kenya’s lead before the break.

Midfield sensation Kevin Wanganya added the third goal in the 66th minute before the Nastic Academy forward Kibet completed his hat trick in added time.

Kenya kicked off their AFCON Under 20 CECAFA qualifiers campaign with a 2-1 win over hosts Tanzania who have also qualified for the semifinals, followed by a goalless draw against Rwanda before humbling Djibouti 4-0 on Sunday.

Kenya will now play Burundi in the semi final scheduled Friday October 18th. Uganda will face hosts Tanzania in the second semi final.The final is set to be played on Sunday October 20th.

Two finalists will represent CECAFA region in next year’s U20 Africa Cup Of Nations finals.