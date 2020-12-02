CECAFA U20: Uganda to face Tanzania in Final

Uganda will face defending champions Tanzania in this year’s Under 20 cecafa finals. The final which will kick off at 3pm east African time will be played Wednesday December 2nd 2020 at Black Rhino Academy, Arusha, Tanzania.

Hosts Tanzania beat South Sudan 1-0 in the semi final while Uganda ousted Kenya 3-2 in the second semi final to book the final date.

Uganda and Tanzania have already qualified for the Africa Cup of nations Under 20 finals due in Mauritania in 2021.

Today’s final will see Tanzania famously known as Ngorongoro Heroes attempt to defend the title they won in Uganda last year

Kenya and South Sudan face off in a midday third place play off fixture.