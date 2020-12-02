CECAFA U20: Uganda to face Tanzania in Final

Written By: Bernard Okumu
12

 

Uganda will face defending champions Tanzania in this year’s Under 20 cecafa finals. The final which will kick off at 3pm east African time will be played Wednesday December 2nd 2020 at Black Rhino Academy,  Arusha, Tanzania.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Hosts Tanzania  beat South Sudan 1-0 in the semi final while Uganda ousted Kenya 3-2 in the second semi final to book the final date.

Also Read  Obiri opens season with win as AK Cross Country season begin

Uganda and Tanzania have already qualified for the Africa Cup of nations Under 20 finals due in Mauritania in 2021.

Also Read  Kimanzi optimistic of recovery from heavy opening day defeat

Today’s final will see Tanzania famously known as Ngorongoro Heroes attempt to defend the title they won in Uganda last year

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kenya  and South Sudan face off in a midday third place play off fixture.

Also Read  NSL kick off date set at December 12th  
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR