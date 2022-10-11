Cede some oversight powers to Counties, Orengo tells Senate

Orengo said that whereas he supports the Supreme Court decision that Governors must appear before the Senate when invited or summoned to do so, there was need for the Senate to defer some of the responsibilities to the county assemblies and only take them up when the matters fail to be addressed conclusively.

He was giving his inaugural address to the Siaya County Assembly during the official opening of the first session of the third assembly.

“I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court that Governors must appear before the senate when invited or summoned. Nevertheless, the senate should also defer to the County Assembly as the first port of call, except in the exercise of oversight of national revenue allocated to the county governments as provided in article 96(3) of the constitution of Kenya” said the Governor.

Orengo said there was need for the Senate to respect the boundary between it and the county assemblies, adding that in an issue where the county assembly and the senate have concerns, the later should respect the decision of the County Assembly.

During his address, Orengo relaxed his earlier order to stop payment of the pending bills saying that that the county treasury will now pay legitimate pending bills.

Siaya senator, Dr. Oburu Oginga who also addressed the assembly called on the MCAs to ensure that they performed their oversight roles diligently.

The senator however cautioned them against becoming a hindrance to the smooth operations of the executive by allowing selfishness to frustrate the office of the Governor.

“You must give the Governor and his deputy opportunity to perform and implement the programmes they promised the public” said Dr. Oburu.

Today’s occasion was also attended by Siaya Women member of the National Assembly, Dr. Christine Ombaka and a host of senior Siaya County officials.