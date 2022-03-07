Celebrate the East African movie festival with Maisha Magic

The festival will screen 45 movies from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania of all genres.

Maisha Magic has announced that for the entire month of March the channel will feature 45 movies from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania that are set to thrill fans of local programming. The movies will range from dramas, telenovelas, thrillers and comedy and will showcase the excellence and creative storytelling of the East African film sector.

The project dubbed the East African movie festival through the 45 movies aims to introduce a contemporary and fresh approach to the local movie offering in the region.

The Kenya Film Commission applauded the move calling the Multichoice channel a valuable partner.

“The Kenya Film Commission commends Maisha Magic Movies for offering the local film producers an opportunity to showcase their talent and tell their stories to the regional audience. Multichoice remains truly committed to the development and growth of our local film sector and a valuable partner to the Commission in the advancement of the development of a vibrant and sustainable local film industry. We look forward to watching the great films lined up for the festival and to continue to work together to support local talent.”

The festival is set to premiere one new movie daily in a bid to offer fresh content that is both captivating and appealing to viewers across East Africa.