L’oréal unveiled the campaign at the beginning of February this year

Throughout the month of February L’oréal Professionnel Kenya has been celebrating Kenya’s most stylish trendsetters. In a campaign unveiled on February 1st dubbed “Style Shifter Ke”, the French cosmetics company features glamorous photos of some Kenyan influencers set to celebrate the freedom and power that comes with changing a hairstyle.

Unveiling the campaign, the company said, “Did you know African women change their styles up to 30 times a year? No. We thought you should know. This amazing ability to Morph and communicate. All through hair. If that ain’t magic. Then we don’t know what is.

Welcome to 2021! The freedom to choose is yours! We invite you to a magical journey celebrating with some amazing women their super powers. Enjoy!” (SIC)

Some of the Kenyan celebrities featured so far on the campaign are Sharon Mundia, Valentine Njoroge, Shiksha Arora, Sharon Nderitu, Olivia Ambani to name a few.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The cosmetics company announced they were available for purchase on Jumia Kenya at the beginning of this year.

Check out the L’Oréal Professionnel Kenya page on Instagram to see more.

Tell Us What You Think