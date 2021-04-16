Celebrations as 13 yrs old Bridge International pupil scores 413

Celebrations are still ongoing in various Schools across the County after they recorded exemplary performances in the KCPE exams results released yesterday.

At Bridge International Kwa Njenga Mosque academy, teachers, parents and the pupils were overwhelmed with joy after Morara Chrispo Oseko scored an impressive 413 marks.

The 13-year-old boy from the humble Tassia community in Nairobi gave credit to the teachers saying their dedication and commitment transformed him into a better pupil since he joined the school.

Oseko who ultimately wants to be a doctor hopes he will join the High School of his dreams Alliance High School.

He said, ““I’m very happy to have achieved such an amazing mark, it’s life changing, I’m so proud to be among the top pupils in the Country. My school and my teachers made me believe that I can achieve my dreams if I study hard. I know this is just the beginning and I intend to perform even better in Secondary school.”

Ogola Mercy Achieng on the other hand attributed her good performance to her teachers saying they have been supportive throughout the 8 years she has been in the School.

The 14-year-old scored 404 and hopes her performance will motivate other pupils among them her younger sister who studies at the School.

“I am grateful to the School, the teaching program offered at Bridge has helped me improve my academic performance as well as grow in confidence.” She said.

Mercy who was also the class 8 prefect lauded her parents for their support saying she hopes to join Alliance Girls.

She said Bridge has transformed her and played a key role in her dream of becoming a doctor in future.

In an academic year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the good performance in the School was as result of handwork from the pupils as well as commitment from the teachers.

She said while it was a challenge to remain motivated, her teachers were always available for guidance and consultation during the period.

Bridge Kenya Managing Director Reuben Wambugu says, “Thousands of children from underserved communities have proven once again that where you reside doesn’t affect what you can achieve. For the sixth year in a row our pupils have performed extremely well an indication that our approach to teaching and learning works.”

He said as a School they are really proud of what they have achieved in the last few years, lauding the teachers and the pupils for their commitment.