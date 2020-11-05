Celebrations as family is re-united with missing kin at DCI HQ

There was celebration at DCI Headquarters following a family re-union that was coordinated by DCI Homicide detectives.

The family of the missing person had filed a report on April 6, 2020 alleging that their son had been kidnapped and feared that he may have been killed.

The family members had almost given up looking for him after days of frantic search which took them to different places including mortuaries bore no fruits.

However, detectives from the homicide unit last weekend traced their son to Sagana, where he has been since his disappearance.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Muriithi who has been hawking pineapples told detectives that he had decided to take a break away from his family following a misunderstanding.

Elsewhere, a distraught family in Hututu, Trans Nzoia County is desperately looking for their 29-year-old kin who went missing 2 months ago.

Isaac Komeri who is a livestock trader disappeared after he had delivered livestock to Ndalu area in Bungoma County never to return home.

His family is now devastated after efforts to look for him proved futile and are now calling for help to find their kin.

Tell Us What You Think