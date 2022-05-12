Celebrations for first International Day of Plant Health commences

Kenya has joined the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers (CGIAR) to commemorate the first International Day of Plant Health.

The United Nations designated May 12th as the International Day of Plant Health, to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and the environment, and boost economic development.

CGIAR takes this opportunity to kick off its Plant Health and Rapid Response to Protect Food Security and Livelihoods Initiative (Plant Health Initiative).

Led by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), the Initiative will work towards protecting agriculture-based economies of low and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America from devastating pest invasions and disease outbreaks, by leveraging and building viable networks across national, regional and global institutions.

Effective plant health management is critical for improving the productivity, profitability, sustainability and resilience of agri-food systems. Yet, farming communities, especially in low and middle-income countries, continue to struggle against plant pests and diseases.

Each year, these threats cause 10–40% losses to major food crops, costing the global economy US$220 billion.

Speakers during the event include Oscar Magenya, the Secretary, Research and Innovation, Ministry of Agriculture, Zachary Kinyua the Director Crop Health Program, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), Martin Kropff the CGIAR Global Science Director – Resilient Agri-food Systems, who will participate virtually from France.