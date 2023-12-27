Celebrities and media personalities have shared messages of condolences with rapper Nazizi after losing her three-year-old son.

The news was announced via her social media platforms.

“It is with profound sorrow and deepest heartache that we confirm the tragic passing of Jazeel, the beloved son of Nazizi Hirji on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2023, in Tanzania.

We lost this young soul in an unfortunate accident at a hotel where the family was staying. He was buried earlier today in Nairobi, in accordance with his religion,” the statement read in part.

Sharing her message, Zawadi Nyong’o wrote, “I’m soooo sorry Naz! This is beyond heartbreaking. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May you feel the embrace of Spirit as you begin this journey of grief.”

Also sharing their condolences were Abel Mutua, Ben Cyco, Victoria Kimani, Teacher Wanjiku, Femi One, Betty Kyallo, Big Pi, Dj Kalonje, Yvone Afrostreet, Nameless and more.

Media personality Tallia Oyando also shared her love writing, “Love you dada. still praying for you all. May Jaz be truly peaceful. My love to you @therealtanaka…”

The family has asked for privacy during this period of mourning.

“We appeal for your compassion and understanding out of respect for their need for peace in this time of mourning.

We kindly request everyone to allow Nazizi and her family the space they need to begin the healing process.

A more detailed statement will be made available once the family has had some time to mourn their tremendous loss.”