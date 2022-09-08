Celebrities pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

Buckingham Palace announced her passing Thursday night.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. The news was announced on Thursday evening, September 8th by Buckingham Palace.

Her eldest son, Charles, becomes King Charles III, and the head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms including Kenya.

Releasing a statement via the Royal Palace’s Twitter account, His Majesty the King said, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

World leaders and Celebrities around the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Among them are musician Leona Lewis, Elton John, author Philip Pullman, media personality Jake Whitehall and many more.

Releasing a statement in concert, former United States President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama said, “Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

It never made any sense having a queen and yet she, Elizabeth, somehow rose above all the debate around privilege or political controversy in a life stoically devoted to public service and duty. Eight decades of public life. A woman of importance. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 8, 2022

So saddened by the loss of our Queen. Above all she was a mother, grandmother and great grand mother. My deepest condolences go out to the family x — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The Queen was an extraordinary woman, and this nation has been very lucky. I'm just old enough to remember the Coronation; she's been there all my life, and I shall miss her. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) September 8, 2022

Rest in peace your majesty. She meant so much to so many people. What an incredible life. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) September 8, 2022

Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2022

God rest her soul x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

