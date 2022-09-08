Celebrities pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

Buckingham Palace announced her passing Thursday night.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. The news was announced on Thursday evening, September 8th by Buckingham Palace.

Her eldest son, Charles, becomes King Charles III, and the head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms including Kenya.

Releasing a statement via the Royal Palace’s Twitter account, His Majesty the King said, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

World leaders and Celebrities around the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Among them are musician Leona Lewis, Elton John, author Philip Pullman, media personality Jake Whitehall and many more.

Releasing a statement in concert, former United States President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama said, “Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

