The creme de la creme of the celebrity world were in attendance at Beyonce’s highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour as it made its landing in Los Angeles for two unforgettable nights: on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

The stadium was awash in light as fans and the Beyhive obeyed the memo and showed up in silver, chrome, diamonds, sparkles and rhinestones, turning the entire SoFi Stadium into a bedazzled living, breathing fashion runway.

Meghan Markle vibing to “Diva” at Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCEWorldTour show last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/gFyLrIY4ZK — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) September 2, 2023

DJ Khaled made his splash on the Renaissance stage when he opened the show for two consecutive nights in Los Angeles, gathering A-list talent, which has long been his speciality. Of note were 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Doechii, Lil Wayne, YG, Big Sean, Coi Leray, Lil Durk and the iconic Offset, all sharing a single stage.

Off stage, in a star-studded gathering that could only be described as legendary, luminaries from all corners of the entertainment world paid homage.

Pedro Pascal reacts to seeing Beyoncé perform live at the Renaissance World Tour:



"I’m f*cking dying!" pic.twitter.com/8Nm62D82vV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2023

Celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, Issa Rae, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Saweetie, LeBron James, Robin Thicke, Jennie Kim, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Pedro Pascal, Sarah Paulson and countless others joined the congregation.

Viola Davis spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/b6MnrCiqkK — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2023

It was a testament to Beyoncé’s unparalleled influence in the realm of celebrities, uniting them all in admiration and respect.

Recognising this achievement, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude, calling many in the audience “beautiful faces.”

“I’m grateful to have this perspective and this view of all of you,” she said. “I’ve been able to do what I do for over 26 years — going on 27 years. It’s because of you. It’s because of your loyalty. It’s because of your prayers. I just want to say, ‘Thank you.’”