Celebrities including Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jidenna have come out in support of the End SARs movement

Celebrities from all over the world are finally speaking out against the ongoing police brutality and in support of the End SARs movement that has been ongoing for a month and a half in Nigeria. The ongoing protests against a section of the police called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad culminated yesterday in the Lekki Massacre.

Learn more about the massacre.

Nigerian artists have been leading the charge online in support of the movement with celebrities like Davido and Femi Kuti joining the protesters on the streets. Artists across Africa have also come out in support of the protests including Kenya’s Sauti Sol and Tanzania’s Ali Kiba who both condemned police brutality.

However, yesterday many international celebrities took to their social media handles to express their support and devastation at the events unfolding in Nigeria. 

In a statement released on her Instagram page, Beyonce wrote, “ I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARs.”

New mother Nicki Minaj wrote, “Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence.”

Rihanna also came out in support alluding to all the other protests that have been happening across the world against police brutality. She wrote, “I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across the planet.”

Gabrielle Union alluded to the fact that the protests were being watched internationally and asked more to show their support. “We need everyone’s voice to amplify what is going on as we speak!! The world is watching.”

Other celebrities who showed their support include Nigerian-American Jidenna, British boxer Anthony Joshua, Chance the Rapper and many more.

Follow the hashtag #endsars for more information.

 

 

 

