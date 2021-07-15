Celebrity endorsements banned in new betting advertisement rules

The government has banned the use of celebrities to endorse betting advertisements in new rules published by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

According to the Advertising Guidelines which are effective July 1 2021, betting firms are required to be duly registered before undertaking any form of advertising, with the ad getting an approval from the board before it is aired or printed.

In recent years, betting operators have adopted the use of musicians, actors, sport personalities among other higher profile individuals to promote gambling in a bid to attract consumers an, approach that is now expected to end.

“The adverts SHALL NOT glamourize betting or use celebrities to endorse or promote gambling,” states the guideline.

Betting industry is among the top spenders in advertising according to the 2020 Advertising Spends Report by Reelanalytics and Marketing Society of Kenya. Last year, advertising expenditure by betting and gambling firms dropped by a massive 68% to Kshs. 9.9 billion from Kshs. 30.4 billion in 2019 on account of coronavirus pandemic which saw cancellation of sporting activities where betting is rife.

Under the guidelines, the ads are to bare responsible gambling message such as “gambling cab be addictive!”, “play responsibly!” or “pay your rent,fees and buy food before you gamble”.

In a bid to protect minors, the operators are also required to restrict the ads and participation to those above eighteen years.

The tight measures will also see television, radio, outdoor and print ads allocated 20% of the ad duration and space to messages of responsible betting, BCLB license number as well as age restrictions among others.

For TV ads, new rules dictate, “A maximum of four adverts per hour within adult content shows, news time and movies over 18-years censored. Adverts are PROHIBITED around children shows, religious programs and family shows.”

Gambling ads are also to be exclusive between 9PM-6AM on weekdays for TV and radio and 4PM-6AM on weekends and public holidays.

Roadshows promoting betting or gambling activities will not be authorized.