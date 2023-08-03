“Let’s be allies, not bystanders.”

Celestine Gachuhi, popularly known for her role as Selina in the hit Kenyan series of the same name is urging Kenyan online to create a positive and fostering community that stands against cyberbullying.

The actress’ sentiments come a week after radio personality and influencer Azziad Nasenya levelled cyberbullying charges against TikToker Brian Chira.

In her statement, Gachuhi goes on to mention Azziad calling her a “friend” and “victim” of online bullying.

“Cyberbullying is a serious problem that has lasting effects on its victims. My dear friend Azziad has been a victim for too long. No one should have to face hatred, harassment, or hurtful comments online,” she said.

She further humanised the issue by reminding her followers that influencers were human beings with feelings too.

“We are all human beings with emotions, dreams, and aspirations. Behind every profile picture is a real person with real feelings,” she said. “We need to remember that words carry power and they can either build someone up or tear them down.”

In the case of Azziad versus Brian Chira, the latter was released on a cash bond of KSh. 50,000 after his arraignment at the Kibera Law courts.

Seeming to applaud Azziad’s move, Gachuhi urged her followers to speak out whenever they witnessed such harassment online.

“If you ever come across cyberbullying, please don’t say silent, Speak out against it, report it and stand in solidarity with the victims. Remember, together, we can make a difference. Let’s be allies, not bystanders.”

Gachuhi was recently at KBC studios to discuss her mentorship programme with Shiksha Arora on Easy Friday.