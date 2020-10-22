Cellulant taps ex-Oracle digital lead to head Kenyan operations

Kenya’s financial technology company Cellulant has announced the appointment of Faith Nkatha Gitonga to head its operations in Kenya.

Gitonga joins the firm as country manager having left American cloud computing giant, Oracle where she was leading their Digital Transformation efforts for the Public Sector.

“We are excited that Faith has accepted to join our leadership team and confident that she will lead Cellulant Kenya’s next chapter of growth and success,” said Ken Njoroge, co-Founder & CEO, Cellulant.

Before joining Oracle, Gitonga served as the Director for Strategy, Monitoring and Transformation at Sidian Bank where she was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation, including developing and executing strategies for growth and expansion, partnerships and quality performance.

She also previously worked at SBM Bank Kenya as head of Retail and Institutional Banking, among other leadership roles from 2008 to 2016.

“It is a great privilege and honour to work with such a distinguished leader in the African fintech & payments space and one that continues to pioneer innovative solutions to meet the current and changing needs for businesses”, said Gitonga.

“I am excited and confident that we can scale to greater heights in delivering high-quality services, build and develop strong relationships with our clients and partners in Kenya. I am also keen to diversify Cellulant’s portfolio into other sectors as business owners and organisations undergo rapid digitization,” She added.

Cellulant which has offices in 18 African countries currently hosts 120 banks in its payment platform, 40 mobile money operators, 600 local and international merchants and is connected to 220 million consumers across 34 countries.