Census 2019: Three tribes make up half of country

Volume three of the Kenya Population and Housing Census results released Friday by National Bureau of Statistics placed the Kikuyu at 8.1 million people making it the most populous tribe in Kenya.

The Luhya are second largest at 6.8 million, followed by the Kalenjin at 6.4 million, Luo at 5 million and Kamba are fifth at 4.7 million.

The least populous community is the Dahalo with only 575 people, slightly less than the Kenyan Americans or dual citizens who are 596.

The youth’s population has surged to 75 per cent of the 47.6 million Kenyans.

According to the report, the population aged below 35 years risen to 35.7 million from 30.2 in 2009.

Those aged over 56 years are 1.9 million.

In terms of the labour force, out of a population of 13.6 million youths, 1.6 million people aged between 18 and 34 years were job seekers.

Furthermore, over 918,000 people aged 5 years and above had some form of disability. There are 9,729 persons with albinism.