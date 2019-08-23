Census crucial in putting Kenya on desired development trajectory: Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to avail themselves in large numbers Saturday for the census.

He said the exercise is crucial for planning as it would aid the Government in putting Kenya on the desired development trajectory.

Addressing wananchi in Luanda, Vihiga County on Friday, Dr Ruto said the census was also important to Kenyans as it informs what kind of service is needed, where and when.

“That is why we must all rally behind it. I also urge the provincial administration to play its role to ensure that the exercise is a success,” said Dr Ruto.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Caleb Kositany (Soy), former Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, and several Members of County Assembly.

At the same time, Dr Ruto called on leaders to work together without any political biases “if we are to take Kenya forward”.

He said the profiling of leaders according to their political affiliations was costing the country.

“Kenyans pay tax, and must therefore get its value. It does not matter which political party you belong to, the ultimate goal is to better the lives of the people,” he explained.

He argued that this was not time to talk about politics but rather offer development-focused leadership.

“I would want us to work together; our unity is also paramount as it is the source of strength that would help us fight poverty,” he said.

Mr Mabonga asked Kenyans to put a premium in the census, observing that it is a once-in-a-decade project that not only guides the apportioning of representation but also resources.

On his part, Mr Kositany asked Kenyans to cooperate with the enumerators.

“Let us not shy away from giving the most accurate information possible to them,” noted the Soy MP.

His sentiments were supported by the Mumias East MP who observed that data from a successful census would help Jubilee in bettering healthcare, infrastructure, education, security, among others.

Meanwhile, Mr Akaranga and Dr Khalwale asked leaders from Western Kenya to start working on a formula that would make the region be at the centre of the government in 2022.

They explained that the first step would be for Western leaders to build alliances with other regions.

“Unless this is done, we will continue being in the Opposition, and always whining for a lack of development,” said Dr Khalwale.

Earlier, Dr Ruto addressed wananchi in Chesumei, Nandi County, where he asked leaders to work for the people or else they would face their wrath at the ballot.

He was accompanied by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, MPs Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) Janet Busienei (Turbo) and Julius Melly (Tinderet).

Tell Us What You Think