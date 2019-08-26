Census data is secure; Mucheru assures

Written By: KNA/KBC Reporter
Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has assured Kenyans that personal data captured during the ongoing national population census would be secured.

Mucheru asserted that no third party would access the data as it is confidential and safely protected.

The CS was speaking last his rural home in Chaka, Nyeri County where he was counted in the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census.

He emphasized on the importance of the exercise noting that it will help the country to accelerate its economic growth.

Earlier Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga urged Kenyans to give factual and accurate information to enable the government to plan for its people.

He spoke at his home in Nyeri town where he was counted.

Meanwhile, the Street families were among those whose details were captured Sunday of the ongoing national population and housing census.

The counting of the group was concluded Monday in Nairobi with about 60,000 members call the country’s capital home.

The government had estimated the number of street persons in the country to be around 300,000 with 60,000 of them residing in Nairobi.

In Busia County, the details of street children were also recorded.

However, hesitance among some of the members delayed the process.

It needed the intervention of their caretaker for the exercise to continue.

This comes even has  Kenya National Bureau of Statistics director general Zachary Mwangi says every person within the country’s borders will be counted during the ongoing exercise.

