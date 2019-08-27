Census period will not be extended, government declares

The government has ruled out any extension of the Population and Housing Census Exercise explaining that there is still time for every Kenyan to be counted.

Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said that the census is now on day four of the exercise with four more days to go and assured Kenyans that there is enough time for everyone to be enumerated thus no need to extend the period.

Oguna said that those who have not been enumerated should not wait until the last day but should call the toll free number and inform the enumerators of their whereabouts so that they could be attended to.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Government Media Centre during a census update, Oguna said that where one’s residence, plot or flats have been enumerated but their household had not been counted, the census officials are leaving a call back card with their contacts and people should look out for the card underneath their doors.

” Many Kenyans have already been counted, though some households are yet to be covered. We reiterate that the enumeration process continues till 31st August, 2019. Those not already counted should not panic. All will be counted.” Said Oguna

“The enumeration officers are also marking households which have been counted and people are advised not to erase those marking which will assist the officers to come and check which households have not been enumerated,” explained Oguna.

His sentiments were echoed by the Kenya National Bureau of Statics (KNBS) Director General Zachary Mwangi who explained that some people may have not been physically counted but if their households were visited even in their absence then they have been enumerated and one needs to enquire with their family members and look out for the marking on the door which indicates that the household was enumerated.

“When we go to your house, we will find the most responsible person who can answer the questions and give us the data of the people who spent the night of the 24th in that house,” said Mwangi.

Mwangi said that there have been reported cases of people trying to inflate the figures explaining that it is very difficult to lie since the system will be checking on the consistency with the numbers because they had done a prelisting and also the questionnaire allows them to flag out any inconsistencies in answering the questions.

He explained that before releasing the data they will do data analysis which will help them clean up all the collected information and eliminate the inflated numbers.

On his part, Oguna said that there have been attempts to tamper with the system adding some cases are being investigated in some parts of the country. He advised Kenyans that there is no need to inflate the figures since legal action will be taken.

He added that so far three chiefs and one enumerator have been arrested over census malpractice and they will soon be arraigned in court.

Oguna said that there have been provisions made for people living with disability and other special groups in society and in case where there is someone who is unable to see or hear then the officials are allowed to bring in an interpreter who can help in the exercise.