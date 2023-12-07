Centennial celebrations planned as Ruiru Sports Club marks 100 years

The Ruiru Sports Club marks 100 years of existence this weekend with a number of activities lined up this weekend with the celebrations set to be held on Saturday evening.

To mark the day, the club will host the centenary clubnite on Thursday before Friday’s greensomes tournament and the centenary golf day at the 18-hole course on Saturday will culminate in a gala dinner where 1000 invited guests are expected to grace the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the anticipated event, club chairman Dominic Chege said: “It has been a century of learning, progress and growth filled with immense contributions from individuals who have been committed to the excellence of this great club. We have held a lot of activities prior to the event that have been part of the 100 years milestone. I am calling upon golfers from Nairobi and its environs who have not signed up for the weekend’s tourney to consider registering because it will be a fun-filled event.”

Club members, sponsors, partners, and other invited guests will headline the blue and white-themed gala dinner event that will mark the end of the three-month long series of activities aimed at celebrating the club’s century achievement since its inception in 1923.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the club hosted an expo golf day, swimming competition, bowling, juniors’ chess competition, centenary junior tournament and a charity golf tournament that culminated in tree planting exercise even as Ruiru Sports Club contributes to environmental conservation efforts.

Currently, the Thika-Highway-based facility boasts of 2,433 members and has become a home of various corporate golf events in the recent past- Legendary golf tournament, Old Mutual tournament, KCB sponsored tournament among others.

The par 72 golf course also has a rich history steeped in tradition with some colorful cast of players who dominated the club’s earlier years, especially during the colonial era. The club started as a tennis club a couple of miles to the north of the present site before a decision was made to move it to a more spacious ground.

In 2007, the Club had its first African Chairman in Steve Mwagiru who was succeeded by Prof. Muigai Gachanja. The latter served for three terms before handing over to William Ikinus. This opened the club up to a flood of new African chairmen and members.