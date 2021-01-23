Center for victims of violence opened at Busia County Referral Hospital

The county government of Busia in collaboration with Collaborative Gender and Development CGD has opened up a center for victims of violence at Busia County Referral Hospital to deal with the rising number of those that are sexually abused.

Executive Director for CGD Joseph Masheti revealed that for the last three years children under the age of 18 years reported to have been sodomised.

The revelation came up during a stakeholders forum that appealed for concerted efforts to curb the vice.

Victims of violence will get services related to sexual abuse among others at the newly established center.

Masheti noted that there was need for sensitization at grassroots level to woe victims of gender based violence to visit recovery centres where they will be provided with physiological counselling.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of East Africa Community Kevit Desit said that cross border women traders contribute to expansion of the economy and noted that if they are confronted with gender based violence it creates loss of trade revenue.

Busia Deputy Government Moses Mulomi called on the victims of rape, sodomy and assault to visit the centre so as their issues can be attended to and later reported to the police.