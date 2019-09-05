Central Bank to launch Kisii branch early next year

Plans to open another currency center in Kisii are at an advanced stage with Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge saying it could happen early next year.

The central bank has three other branches in Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.

In addition, it has three currency centers in Nyeri, Nakuru and Meru.

There are over 20 commercial bank branches and tens of micro-finance institutions as well as Saccos with operations in Kisii town.

The high cash circulation of cash in Kisii saw the central bank announce plans to construct a currency center in the town during the second half of this year.

Speaking during a breakfast show on KBC’s Minto FM, Central Bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge said construction is well on course for the currency center that is expected to significantly reduce costs incurred by financial institutions in collection cash stocks from Kisumu.

Most banks have been rationing credit since introduction of interest rate caps, preferring to lend less risky borrowers.

However, credit to the private sector grew in June driven by the manufacturing sector, consumer durables and private households.

The central bank expects credit to the private sector to strengthen in the remainder of 2019 due to the rollout of innovative, bank-initiated credit products targeting small businesses.

In the 12 months to June this year, private sector credit grew by 5.2 percent, compared to 4.4 percent in May.