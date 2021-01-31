Central Kenya youth vow to support President’s agenda

Over 600 youth leaders from Central Kenya have vowed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda of uniting the country.

This is after the President hosted the youth from Central and neighbouring Counties Sunday at the Sagana State Lodge.

During the consultative meeting, the youth also promised to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reform process, the regions development prospects among other national issues concerning the youth.

The President embarked on a four-day developmental tour on Friday as well as other issues of national significance.

On Saturday, the President met over 7000 leaders from the Mt Kenya region to drum up support for BBI process.

President Kenyatta urged them to support the BBI law reform process by outlining its benefits to the country especially to Counties where more resources would be channeled with its passage.

“BBI is about allocating more resources to the grassroots. Kenyans should not be fooled by a section of politicians opposed to the document to further their selfish interests at the expense of the common good,” he told the gathering.

“For instance, is it wrong to have more resources allocated to Counties. And if it is not wrong, why are they opposing the BBI document,” President Kenyatta posed.

At the same time, he warned Kenyans of politicians opposed to BBI saying that they were not being sincere on their stand towards the popular initiative.