Central region asked to participate in BBI debate

As the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) politics gains momentum, leaders and residents of Mount Kenya region have been asked not to be left out in the debate.

A section of leaders led by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau on Thursday asked current elected leaders to actively engage in the discussions of BBI report to ensure the region’s interests are taken care of.

Kabogo said the outcome of the BBI may sideline the region if leaders are dismissing the report and avoid participating in its discussion forums.

The leaders who were speaking at Kihonya area in Murang’a during the burial of the mother of former Ruiru MP Esther Gathongo said BBI does not belong to some people but to all Kenyans.

“Mount Kenya region has many votes and if the current leaders are not going to voice and champion their interests in the report, our voting power may be of no use in future. Let our grievances be taken care of in the report,” added Kabogo.

He further noted that the initiative was started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and thus people from his backyard cannot afford to sit back and leave the Head of State championing BBI.

Kamau on his part asked people from the central region not to be divided by the BBI and appealed to all local leaders to speak in one voice over the report.

He wondered why some leaders from the region are against the report which they have not even reviewed.

“The report is yet to be reviewed but some of us are busy rejecting the report. Let’s get copies, read and understand before making a final decision,” stated the former legislator who cautioned that the region may be neglected if the BBI sails through without input from people from Mount Kenya.

He urged the leaders to embrace maturity and soberness when discussing the report which may occasion a plebiscite.

He requested leaders allied to the Deputy President who vowed to participate in the Mombasa meeting this weekend to maintain order and peace and present their views without confrontation.

Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege who also said she will participate in Mombasa meeting noted that there is no competition in discussing the report.

Chege said every leader is free to participate in any forum and asked those trying to bring divisions over the BBI to stop.

“Whatever is in the BBI report is for all Kenyans so leaders should guide the citizens well about BBI since the document at long last will fully be approved by all Kenyans,” remarked Chege.

BBI public discussion forum is expected to be held in Mombasa this weekend with leaders who were perceived to oppose the report claiming they will participate in the rally.

On her part, Gathongo called all leaders to support and respect the president saying by doing so the region will benefit more from the current administration.

She observed that former elected leaders have remained united despite being out of the government after failing to clinch back their positions in 2017.