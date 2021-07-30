Central Regional Economic Bloc proposes a single business permit

Central Regional Economic Bloc (CEREB) leaders have proposed a single business permit for traders to boost economic growth in the region.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said that traders would be expected to pay a single business permit once, while traversing counties within the Central Regional Economic Bloc.

“For instance, if you pay a single business permit in Laikipia and go to Meru or any other county within the central economic bloc you will not pay twice and vice versa,” the Governor said.

Muriithi said within the next three years, the gross domestic product (GDP) ias expected to grow by Ksh 130 billion among the ten counties of the Central Regional Economic Bloc.

“All the initiatives are designed to scale up trade amongst ourselves by a target of five percent which is equivalent to Ksh 130 billion,” He said.

He further revealed that they are working on negotiating a cess where traders would only be paying once when trading within the ten counties of the Central Economic Bloc.

“We also expect to negotiate on cess protocol so that as you move goods across our ten counties, you only pay once,” He revealed.

Nyeri CECM in charge of Trade Diana Kendi Tarichia said that they were discussing removing tariffs and non-tariffs which impeded traders working within the central region.

“We want to promote trade by providing a common market for our goods. It’s a challenge being charged cess at every county when ferrying goods. For instance, distribution licences. What we are discussing is how we can meet our own sourced revenue without burdening businesses,” Ms Tarichia noted.

Laikipia, Nakuru, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Meru, Nyandarua, Embu and Tharaka Nithi County Executive Committee Members (CECM) and Chief Officers of Trade, Finance and Agriculture said that once they agreed on having a single business permit, traders within the economic bloc would do businesses with ease.