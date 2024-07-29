CEOs Golf Day: A Premier Networking Event for Industry Leaders

Nine years ago, what started as a celebration of the CEOs of Thika Greens’ birthdays has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in the corporate calendar. The annual CEOs Golf Day, organized by Corporate Masters, attracts captains of industry, managing directors, CEOs, heads of parastatals, and top-level executives from various industries.

The event has grown in both size and significance, becoming a key date for the business elite to gather and network. The CEOs Golf Day is more than just a golf tournament; it is a unique networking opportunity. For many of the participants, it is the highlight of their social calendar, offering a relaxed environment where business relationships can be forged and strengthened. The guest list includes prominent figures from finance, manufacturing, technology, and healthcare sectors.

The day begins with a round of golf, designed to encourage both competitive play and social interaction. After the tournament, attendees gather for a gala dinner presentation in the evening, which includes entertainment and a keynote speech from a distinguished guest.

Sponsors of this year’s event include Samsung, the tech partner; Centum, the real estate partner; Johnnie Walker, the alcoholic beverage partner; and Amref Flying Doctors, the health partner, underscoring the event’s prestige and the high caliber of its participants.

Charles Kibiru commented on the need for industry leaders to converge and network while playing golf. He emphasized the importance of using golf tourism to grow the economy, noting, “Golf provides a unique platform for business leaders to connect and share ideas, which is crucial for economic development.”

This year’s winner is Henry Kinyua, the Club’s Captain, who secured victory with 44 stableford points.

The CEOs Golf Day at Thika Greens Golf Resort remains a premier event, bringing together the brightest minds and most influential leaders from across industries, fostering relationships and driving innovation in a relaxed, yet dynamic environment.