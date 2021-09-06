‘Certified Lover Boy; breaks Spotify’s streaming record

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka
Drake's

Drake’s new album is currently available to stream worldwide.

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has broken Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day. The record was previously held by Drake’s own previous work Scorpion which premiered in 2018. Scorpion raked in 132 million streams on its first day on the platform. The news was announced by Spotify on their official page.

 

The new album was released on September 3rd, days after Kanye West dropped his new album Donda. Controversy continues to grow between the two as Andre 3000 confirms that Drake leaked his collaboration with Kanye West.

Alongside the album, Drake released one music video for the song “Way 2 Sexy” that features Future and Young Thug. Other artists featured on the album include Nigerian Tems, 21 Savage, Jay-Z and Giveon.

Stream the entire album here.

  

Latest posts

Watch Willy Paul and Juliani’s “Nomare”

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Watch Madini Classic and Trio’s new music video

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The International Booker Prize winner and 4 more books to read

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More