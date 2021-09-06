‘Certified Lover Boy; breaks Spotify’s streaming record

Drake’s new album is currently available to stream worldwide.

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has broken Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day. The record was previously held by Drake’s own previous work Scorpion which premiered in 2018. Scorpion raked in 132 million streams on its first day on the platform. The news was announced by Spotify on their official page.

The new album was released on September 3rd, days after Kanye West dropped his new album Donda. Controversy continues to grow between the two as Andre 3000 confirms that Drake leaked his collaboration with Kanye West.

Alongside the album, Drake released one music video for the song “Way 2 Sexy” that features Future and Young Thug. Other artists featured on the album include Nigerian Tems, 21 Savage, Jay-Z and Giveon.

