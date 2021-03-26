Cessation of movement imposed in 5 Counties declared COVID-19 infected zones

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru Counties disease infected zones.

As such, there shall be a cessation of movement by road, rail and air in and out of the five Counties starting midnight Friday 26th March 2021.

President Uhuru has also reviewed curfew hours especially in the five mentioned Counties.

“The hours of the ongoing nationwide curfew are revised to commence at 8:00pm and end at 4:00am in the Zoned Area comprising of the Counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru. In that regard, the rest of the country will observe curfew between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily, effective tomorrow, Saturday, 27th day of March, 202.”

The President has further directed that there shall be no in-person meetings of any kind in the Counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru until further notice.

In what he termed as Public Order No. 2 of 2021 on the Coronavirus Pandemic, President Uhuru asked Parliament to proceed on recess as well as the regional Houses mentioned above.

“In accordance with the Standing Orders of the National Assembly and the Senate, the Two Speakers of Parliament will move to effect this decision as well as the Speakers of the respective County Assemblies.”

President Uhuru said the measures are taken in a bid to avert a National Health crisis.

“The Third Wave of COVID-19 is at hand in Kenya. The positivity rate is at its highest since the pandemic hit us; the death rate is devastating by all measures; and the stress the pandemic is placing on our health system is unparalleled,” He said.

He said the number of cases have continued to rise since January saying, “At the end of January 2021, our COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 2.6%. By Monday 22nd March 2021, the positivity rate had jumped to 19%; and indications by our experts is that the positivity rate is now settling at 22%.”

“What is even more worrying is the rising death rate from COVID. Between January and February 2021, three (3) people died every day from COVID; in March 2021, the number has gone up to seven (7) every day, the highest since this pandemic hit us,” He added.

