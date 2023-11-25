CFAO Motors hands over Toyota Hiace fleet to Guardian Coaches

CFAO Motors Kenya, the local Toyota authorised dealer, has implored public transport operators to prioritise road safety standards by shunning the purchase of converted cargo vans into passenger vehicles.

Speaking at a handover ceremony for a fleet of 30 new Toyota Hiace Passenger Vans valued at Kshs132 million to The Guardian Coaches Ltd, CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director Mr. Arvinder Reel said that safety, comfort and security of passengers are at the forefront of the Toyota Hiace model that is the leading mode of public transport on the Kenyan roads

Mr Reel said the company is committed to ensuring the highest technical and mechanical standards are met, through their local assembly value proposition, which includes the Toyota Hiace model, which has been locally assembled since 2021 at KD level 2, with enhanced safety standards.

The firm, he said, will continue to collaborate and partner with local road safety agencies, including the National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA), to raise awareness of road safety standards through the use of purpose-built vehicles.

“As we celebrate the investment of these vans by The Guardian Coaches Ltd., we are also keen to reiterate the value of such tropicalized units. These units are built for local conditions and provide unrivaled driver and passenger comfort and safety,” Reel said.

He added, “At CFAO Motors Kenya, we are actively collaborating with SMEs and investors such as Guardian Coach Bus Company to renew their fleets using zero mileage quality assured vehicles as we seek to raise public service operating efficiencies and safety.”

Available for cargo or with up to 16 passenger seating capacity, the Toyota Hiace is a versatile model, equipped with a Euro 4, 3.0L diesel engine that provides the power needed to carry cargo or passengers in and around the city or rural areas.

Van or minibus versions are specially designed to provide a fatigue-free driving experience on long journeys thanks to the ergonomic design of its seats.

It also meets the safety requirements, particularly with driver and passenger airbags and ABS.