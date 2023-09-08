CFAO unveils Suzuki dynamic duo: The Grand Vitara, Fronx

CFAO Motors has unveiled the latest addition to the Suzuki line up with a debut of two Suzuki models in a bid to shore up its market share in the local automotive industry.

The introduction of the Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Suzuki Fronx will see CFAO

Motors increase the product offering to the customers looking to purchase a vehicle

in the mid SUV segment.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara, is a rugged yet refined SUV, which is has a 1500-engine capacity going for Ksh5.3 million inclusive of VAT for a four-by-two-wheel drive.

It comes with Heads Up Display, 360 Surround View camera, Wireless charger, Panoramic Sun roof, Leather seats, 6 air bags, equipped with a 1500cc petrol engine, available in 4×2 and 4×4 hybrid.

The Suzuki Fronx is a 1500-engine capacity crossover new model coming to Kenya going for Kh4.29 million including value-added tax (VAT).

It comes with a Heads Up Display, 360 Surround View camera, two tone fabric seats, 6 air bags, equipped with a 1500cc petrol engine and is a 4×2.

Speaking during the launch, CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said the launch of the All-New Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Suzuki Fronx is a testament to their commitment to craftsmanship.

‘‘The merger of two of the most reputable and influential automotive companies to

make CFAO Motors ushered us into an exciting new chapter in our shared history.

Through this merger, we activated a powerful synergy of expertise, resources, and

values that will undoubtedly shape the future of the automotive industry in Kenya.

Together, we are forging ahead with a renewed sense of a unified purpose, powered

by a clear vision to become the preferred partner for mobility solutions through

dynamic and motivated people in a sustainable environment,’’ said Arvinder Reel,

CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director.

On his part, CFAO Motors Kenya Deputy MD- Multibrand Division, Chris Ndala noted that the automotive industry in Kenya continues to witness significant growth and transformation in recent years adding that there is an increasing demand for quality vehicles that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of customers.

‘‘The state of the new car market in Kenya is promising, with a growing middle class

and an increasing awareness of the long-term benefits of the durable and cost-

effective aspect of zero-mileage vehicles. As the automotive landscape continually

evolves, we will be at the forefront of embracing change and offering our customers

the best of what the industry has to offer,’’ said Chris Ndala, CFAO Motors Kenya

Deputy MD- Multibrand Division.

‘‘CFAO Motors Kenya will continue to invest in after-sales services, spare parts

availability in our wide network of showrooms and service centers across the country

to ensure that our customers enjoy a seamless ownership experience. From

purchase to after-sales care, our priority is your convenience, satisfaction and peace

of mind,’’ concluded Chris Ndala.