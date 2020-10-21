Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 18th

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom adapted from August Wilson’s play “Mother of the Blues.” The film is the last film Chadwick Boseman shot before he passed away on August 28th 2020. The actor succumbed to cancer at the age of 43.

The film is about the rising tensions between Ma Rainey played by Viola Davis and her ambitious horn player played by Chadwick Boseman set in a recording studio in Chicago in 1972.

Chadwick had played titular characters that made him a world star by the time of his death. Some of his most notable roles include 42 (2013), Marshall (2017), Get on Up (2014), Da 5 Bloods (2020) and Black Panther( 2018) to mention a few.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix on December 18th.

