Chager dedicates Ramisi Rally win to teammate Tejveer

Baldev Chager has dedicated his Ramisi Rally victory to teammate Tejveer Rai who got injured during June’s WRC Safari Rally.

Navigated by Ravi Soni in a VW Polo R5, Chager swept the ground with all and sundry to secure his second win of the season.

Carl “Flash” Tundo came second in his Mitsubishi EvolutionX followed by Jasmeet Chana in a similar machine.

Chager was all smiles after victory.

“We (Kabras) have become a smaller team after Tejveer Rai got injured in the Safari Rally. This victory is for Tej, who is recuperating from the accident. For us it’s been great on the coast apart from one stage where I broke a drive shaft and lost some time. The team has been good, the car good. We had Karan earlier in the day, but he had mechanical issues so after that it was me and Tundo fighting for the top spot.” he said.

Chager who retired in Machakos last month with a front LH damper failure about 40kms into CS1. He was unable to limp out and get to the Lisa Farm service so had to call it a day for Machakos.

The Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) round was a high attrition rally with half of the field failing to survive the demanding sea level conditions.

The all ladies crew of Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko emerged the Division Two winners in a career best seventh spot.