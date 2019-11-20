Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) leaders Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni will sweep the roads on this weekend’s KCB Eldoret Rally which will traverse Kaptagat, Salabin , Burgar and Iten areas.
Chager, who is seeded first on the rotational Watspot seeding system ahead of Kabras teammate Onkar Rai and Top Fry’s Carl “Flash” Tundo, anticipates stiff opposition from the front-runners.
The KCB KNRC title fight is now a two horse race between Chager and Tundo.
Chager, who tops the log with 141 against Tundo’s 117, needs 24 points from the last two rounds to secure his first title since 2014.
Defending Champion Tundo must win both rallies and expect a retirement from his rival on one of the rallies to take the title fight down to the wire.
“The Kabras cars are good to go for Eldoret. The Championship is still wide open but gradually taking final shape as the season comes to a close. We have two more events left, so let’s see how far we can go in our quest for more points,” Chager said.
He has two wins so far on Safari and Kajiado Rally and will be gunning for his third in Eldoret this weekend.
In the absence of African champion Manvir Baryan who crashed out in Meru earlier in the month, Chager will face stiff opposition from Tundo and Onkar who will be unveiling his new British WRC navigator, Stuart Loudoun.
Loudoun was to navigate Onkar on Guru Nanak which was postponed due to inclement weather. Onkar is out of contention, but with two wins (so far in Nakuru and Meru, he is determined to rack-up more points in the remaining two events.
Kabras ace driver Tejveer Rai is seeded fourth ahead of Eric Bengi and Jasmeet Chana.
Tejveer, who is a KNRC Premier Class driver, is making a comeback after skipping the recent Meru Rally due to personal commitments.
KNRC Division One class has attracted Karan Patel who will rev off in seventh place on his second outing in his Ford Fiesta. Karan is hoping to make amends in Eldoret after his R5 super car failed to master the demanding muddy terrain in Meru.
With Mombasa-based outgoing Division Two Champion, Sohanjeet Puue, giving the Western Kenya Motor Club (WKMC) round a wide berth, Karan will square off with Ammar Haq of Mombasa for KNRC Division One points.
KNRC Division 2 leader Issa Amwari (107points) will renew his rivalry with Minesh Rathod (88points) who scored maximum points in meru when the former kissed the Meru leg goodbye.
KNRC POINTS AFTER MERU
KNRC OVERALL
- 1Baldev Chager 141
- 2 Carl Tundo 117
- 3 Manvir Baryan 91
- 4 Tejveer Rai 63
- 5 Onkar Rai 50
- 6 Ian Duncan 38
- 7 Izhar Mirza 33
- 7= Ammar Haq 33
- 9 Jasmeet Chana 29
- 10 Sohanjeet Puee 25
- 10= Karan Patel 25
KNRC DIVISION ONE
- 1 Amaar Haq 104
- 2 Karan Patel 97
- 3 Sohanjeet Puee 78
KNRC DIVISION TWO
- 1 Issa Amwari 107
- 2 Minesh Rathod 88
- 3 Daren Miranda 69
KNRC DIVISION THREE
- 1 Geoff Mayes 57
- 2 McRae Kimathi 48
- 3 Hussien Malik 38
PROVISIONAL START LIST- KCB ELDORET RALLY
- Car No. 3 Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 4 Onkar Rai/Stuart Loudoun (VW Polo R5)
- Car No. 1 Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 8 Tejveer Rai/Gavin Lawrence (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 7 Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 9 Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 11 Karan Patel/James Mwangi (Ford Fiesta R5)
- Car No. 50 Issa Amwari/Mwangi Kioni (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 15 Ammar Haq /Victor Okundi (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 27 Minesh Rathod /Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 19 Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evo 10)
- Car No. 52 McRae Kimathi /Evans Mwenda (Subaru )
- Car No. 70 Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru)
- Car No. 30 Edward Maina/Edward Njoroge (Subaru)
- Car No. 33 Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Subaru )
- Car No. 36 Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru)