Chager, Tundo, Manvir tussle for points as KCB Guru Nanak heads Stony Athi

It’s all systems go as drivers head to Stony Athi for the KCB Guru Nanak Rally on Sunday.

Focus on the sixth round of the Kenya National Rally Championship will be on three drivers.

They are leader Baldev Chager, defending Guru and series champion Carl “Flash” Tundo and the reigning three times African Champion Manvir Baryan.

Although it’s too early to predict the course of the Championship tussle, it’s evident that will take shape this weekend.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Whatever is up the sleeves of the rally crews will be known when the prestigious event revs off outside KCB Kitengela Branch.

Chager has a 27 point advantage over Tundo and 33 over Manvir who skipped the season opener in Nakuru.

But Chager hopes to keep notching podium finishes in his bid to snatch the coveted Championship title from Flash.

The fight between Manvir’s Skoda Fabia R5 against the R4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10s of Flash Tundo and Chager is sure to also offer spectators some exhilarating displays of motoring artistry.

The new VW Polo R5 of Onkar Singh Rai is also expected to offer stiff challenge to the EVOs.

The Skoda Fabia R5 of Manvir has no doubt been the fastest machine on the 8-leg series save for last month’s Nanyuki Rally where Tundo’s Evo10 ruled the Loldaigas.

R5 drivers have savoured speed on short and flatout stretches while the long endurance stretches appear to have favoured the EVOs.

Tundo said in an interview that he is hoping for a repeat of the gruelling Loldaigas where he swept the ground with all his opponents.

“There can only be one strategy at the moment with everyone driving so well and to try keep up with the R5s. Flat-out is the word for now-I hope I can repeat Nanyuki Rally,” Flash Tundo.

Chager who is the lead driver at Kabras Sugar is upbeat about his weekend outing and this is what he had to say: “Team Kabras is well busy at the moment getting cars ready for the upcoming event. Evos are more or less done and await tests. Polo was a little delayed but well under way after the hill climb event. Guru Nanak being Guru Nanak all the Sikh participants want to do well so everyone will be in top form to get the best results. Championship is still wide open but after GN it will start to take final shape as the season comes to a close. Cars all good as mentioned under good care of our technical guys.”

Onkar is yet to finish with his new car in the last two outings in Mombasa and Nanyuki. He is determined to upset the applecart and has a new navigator for this weekend’s KCB Guru Nanak Rally.

The three-times reigning Nakuru Rally winner will have his pace-notes called by Stuart Loudon who is a Scottish co-driver competing at the highest level of the sport.

Stuart completed another successful year co-driving in various rallies across the globe. From the cold and icy stages of Rallye Monte Carlo to the sun drenched roads of Rally Barbados.

ENTRY LIST

KNRC ROUND 6 OF 8 -20th October 2019

(Car No. 1) Carl Tash Tundo/Tim Jessop (Evo10) (Car No. 3) Baldev Singh Chagerr /Ravi Soni (Evo 0 ) (Car No. 2) Manvir Baryan /Drew Sturrock (Skoda Fabia R5) (Car No. 40 Onkar Singh Rai /Stuart Loudoun (VW Polo R5) (Car No. f 8) Tejveer Singh Rai /Gavin Lawrence (Evo10) (Car No. 9) Jasmeet Chana /Ravi Chana Evo10) (Car No. 7) Eric Bengi /Tuta Mionki (Evo10) (Car No. 6) Ian Duncan /Anthony Nielsen (Nissan Pick) (Car No. 11) Karan Patel /James Mwangi Harrisoni (Evo10) (Car No. 15) Ammar ‘Bushy’ Haq /Victor Okundi (Evo10) (Car No. 50) Issa Amwari /Job Njiru (Evo10) (Car No. 26) Paras Pandya /Falgun ‘fally Fal’ Bhojak (Evo10) (Car No. 18) Sohanjeet Singh Puee/ Adnan Din (Subaru Impreza) (Car No. 20) Mahesh Halai /Ketan Halai (Subaru Impreza) (Car No. 19) Nikhil Sachania/ Deep Patel (Evo10) (Car No. 30) Edward Maina/ John Ngugi (Subaru Impreza ) (Car No. 70) Steve Mwangi /Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza) (Car No. 33) Evans Kavisii Absalom Aswani/(Subaru Impreza) (Car No. 93) Manmeet Manmeet Singh Puee /Gurveer Pandhall (Evo10) (Car No. 25) Rajay Sehmi /Tej Sehmi (Porsche 911) (Car No. 42) Geoff Mayes /Suzanne Zwagerr (Land Rover) (Car No. 36) Daren Miranda /Wayne Fernandes (Subaru ) (Car No. 34) Ramesh Vishram/ Jaspal Matharu (Ford Escort MK2) (Car No. 52 McRae Kimathi /Evans Mwenda (Subaru Impreza) (Car No. 45) Albert Kigen/Wangui Mungai (VW Golf) (Car No. 60) Moez Malik/Steve Njenga (Subaru Impreza) (Car No. 56) Lovejyot Singh /Harshil Limbanii (Subaru N10-)

KCB KNRC 2019 STANDINGS AFTER NANYUKI

DRIVERS

1 Baldev Chager 123.

2 Carl Tundo 96

3 Manvir Baryan 91

4 Tejveer Rai 63

5 Ian Duncan 38

6 Izhar Mirza 33

7 Ammar Haq 27

8 Onkar Rai 25

8= Sohanjeet Puee 25

8= Karan Patel 25

11 Issa Amwari23

CO-DRIVERS