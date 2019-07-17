Chai trading company feted for ICT adoption

Chai Trading Company Limited has been recognized as Kenya’s best company in the adoption and use of ICT and E-Commerce.

The company a subsidiary of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) was feted at the inaugural Kenya Exporter of the Year Awards ceremony hosted by the Export Promotion Council.

The award is given after a vigorous assessment exercise conducted by EPC in conjunction with a multi-agency team drawn from both the public and private sector. The evaluation is focused on many exporters cutting across various Industries in the country.

CTCL, a firm based in Mombasa does Tea trading, value addition and exports. It also provides integrated solutions in logistics, clearing and forwarding, shipping, warehousing and distribution services for all teas grown by smallholder farmers affiliated to KTDA. Again emerged second runner-up in the overall awards category at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, CTCL Managing Director, Dr. Charles Mbui, said the awards were a confirmation of the company’s professional approach and focus in its overall management and business strategy.

“We are very pleased to have been recognized by the Export Promotion Council as among the companies that are professionally running their affairs in the country. The second runner-up award particularly, which look at a company’ overall management, is a very good win for us as it shows that we are doing things right in terms of corporate governance, marketing, value-addition, Human capital and financial management,” he added.

“The award explored how ICT helps exporters conduct their business. The evaluation also looked into how our IT platform helps us penetrate markets, manage resources and communicate to our customers. I am pleased that with this award, our partners and stakeholders can rest assured that we are employing the best of ICT and E-Commerce for maximum efficiency,” he said.

The award evaluation was undertaken by a multiple entity that include the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Export Promotion Council, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) among others.

CTCL is KTDA’s biggest subsidiary as well as the leading tea buyer at the Mombasa Tea Auction, with dividends from this subsidiary being paid back to tea factory companies for onward payment to farmers as second payment.