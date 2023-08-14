John Osogo and Chakol Queens crowned Busia County Chapa Dimba Champions

After failing to impress in the KSSSA games at the regional level, Chakol Queens and John Osogo secondary school bounced back to stamp authority in the Champa Dimba tournament courtesy of Safaricom where they emerged as county champions.

The Busia County Secondary Schools ladies and boys champions Chakol Queens from Teso South Sub County and John Osogo Secondary School (JOSS) from Bunyala, were crowned Busia County ladies and boys Safaricom Chapa Dimba soccer champions respectively.

Chakol thrashed their archrivals Kingandole Queens from Butula sub-county 4-1 in an entertaining encounter played at Otimong Primary School ground.

With just a minute of the game, Maximilla Apio gifted Chakol with an opening goal from a close range shot after an erroneous mistake by their opponents leaving Kingandole goalkeeper Immaculate Anyango napping.

Phozy Achieng restored parity into the game 3 minutes later with a clinical finish bringing life back to the Kingandole team which dominated regional secondary school games unabated in previous years.

On 22 minutes Chakol took the lead again with Maryline Tata, making it 2-1 before Abigael Ilukor struck the third goal three minutes later to take a 3-1 lead at the break.

The half-time pep talk paid off dividends for the winners with Lilian Achom, netting the fourth goal in the 49th minute to seal any hopes the Kingandole s coming back into the game.

In the boys’ category, a lonely strike by Evans Siande in the 31st minute of first half was enough to give John Osogo the championship against their able competitor Teens of Hope from Nambale subcounty.

Both winners in boys and girls categories received Ksh75,000 and runners-up Ksh30,000

Melisa Amusolo of Chakol Queens emerged the Most Valuable player to receive an award of Ksh10,000 and TVET scholarship from Safaricom. Joy Ajalet, also from Chakol and Phozy Achieng of Kingandole, emerged joint top scorers with six goals apiece. They shared Ksh10,000.

In the boys’ category, Douglas Lumumba from JOSS took the most valuable player award of Ksh10,000 and TVET scholarship. Stephen Otwane of Teens of Hope emerged top scorer with 7 goals to his credit to receive Ksh10,000 while JOSS’s Nakhande Morgan took the best goalkeeper award to carry home Ksh 10,000 cash award.

The two teams now shift focus to the regional Chapa Dimba championship to be held at Kakamega from 26th August where the winners will get the opportunity to represent the region at the national level.

Chakol Queens coach Kaliya Anthony noted that they shifted the mind to Champa Dimba immediately after setbacks in regional school games and they only hope for Queens is to emerge as regional champions.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba Cluster Business Lead Busia County Cornelius Mutoro Wekesa thanked FKF Busia Branch for Marshalling a record 64 teams that participated in the tournament, noting that every part of Busia County was covered.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba is a national football tournament for male and female youths aged between 16 and 20. It aims at transforming young people’s lives by giving them a platform to showcase their talents and opportunity to earn from their passion.

Report by Absalom Namwalo