Champagne house celebrates women in style for IWD

Hosted at the Sankara Hotel the event hosted phenomenal women from various industries.

Luxury champagne house Moët & Chandon hosted a dining experience at the Sankara Hotel to celebrate International Women’s Day. The event brought together extraordinary women drawn from different industries to honour and celebrate the impact of women in society as they popped bottles of champagne.

At the event, the guests discussed how they are playing their part in breaking the bias and ways to improve their efforts to achieve gender equality at the workplace and in society.

The event was hosted by Alexandre Helaine, Moët Hennessy Market Manager Eastern Africa, who took guests through the art of pairing Moët & Chandon. The guests were immersed in the world of Moët & Chandon with different types of food, the heritage, and the brand’s core values.

Speaking at the event, Alexandre Helaine said, “We are passionate about bringing women together and creating a space for them to have a dialogue and connect. It is the time to uphold women’s achievements, recognize challenges, and focus greater attention on women’s rights and gender equality to mobilize all people to do their part. As Moët & Chandon, we aim to curate memorable experiences for our consumers and for them to share the moments in their lives worthy of a celebration with a bottle of Moët & Chandon.”