CHAN 2020: CAF confirms kick off dates and match schedule

CAF has confirmed the match schedule for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020), that will now kick off on 16th January, 2021 to 7th February, 2021 in Cameroon.

The tournament that features players who exclusively play for their respective national championship, had earlier on been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament consists of 16 teams, split across four groups. The top 2 will progress to the knockout phase.

The tournament has some tantalizing match ups including; the Cameroon versus Zimbabwe opener, DR Congo vs Congo match up and the East African derby pitting Rwanda against Uganda.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Amongst the teams that have qualified is; Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Morocco and Togo. East Africa has a fairly good representation as Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania qualified for the showpiece.

The matches shall be Exclusive and LIVE on KBC Channel 1.

Chan 2020

Group A Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso

Group B Libya, Niger, DR Congo, Congo

Group C Morocco, Togo, Rwanda, Uganda

Group D Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania

Tell Us What You Think