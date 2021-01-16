CHAN 2020 kicks off, fan attendance staggered

Written By: Bernard Okumu

A picture of Japoma stadium in Doula,Cameroon.Japoma Stadium is one of the four venues that will host the 2020 CHAN championship which kicks off Saturday Jan 16th -February 7th 2021.

 

The African Nations Championship, CHAN, kicks off Saturday Jan 16TH 2021  in Cameroon, one year off its original schedule occasioned by the global outbreak of Corona Virus.

The matches will be broadcast live on KBC TV.

CAF,the tournament organizers and continental football governing body has thus far indicated in adherence to health rules will stagger attendance of the matches to minimize the risk of the COVID 19 transmission..

Twenty five percent of spectators will be admitted in the different stadia during the group matches and it could rise to 50 per cent in the knock-out phases of the competition.

The group matches  will be played in Younde,Limbe and Doula. The participating sixteen teams are divided in four groups of four teams each.

Hosts Cameroon headline group A alongside Mali,Burkinafasso,and Zimbabwe. Group B consists Libya, DR Congo, Congo and Niger.

Group C has Rwanda,Uganda,Morocco and Togo while group D consists Zambia,Guinea,Namibia and Tanzania.

CAF and the host federation face unprecedented challenge that has faced football world over following the disruptions and delays occasioned by the corona virus.

The tournament fashioned for local players who ply their trade in domestic leagues will see the  sixteen teams battle for the diadem which has been lifted twice by Democratic Republic Of Congo ,the most decorated side in the tournament.

The CECAFA region will  be represented by Rwanda,hosts of the 2016 edition, Uganda, who have exited the tournament at the group stage in their last four  appearances and Tanzania,returning since their debut in 2009.

Kenya hasn’t qualified for the championship yet, and came closer to making their debut after being awarded hosting rights for the 2018 edition. Kenya however fell behind in preparation schedule and was eventually stripped of the hosting rights with Morocco stepping in who went on to clinch it.

 Cameroon Vs Zimbabwe-7PM,East African Time

Hosts Cameroon open the curtains of the extravaganza against Zimbabwe, making their 5th appearance. Hosts Cameroon hope to better their record of two quarter final exits. Zimbabwe has also failed to get past the last eight.

The warriors of Zimbabwe is  under the tutelage of former Gor Mahia Fc head coach Zradvko Logarusic while Cameroon ‘The Indomitable Lions’ will be led by Martin Ndtoungou Mpile.

possible starting lineup:

Cameroon: Dande; Ngombe, Banga, Andoulo, Ngombe; Oukine, N’Djeng, Atangana; Badoudana; Zoua, Meyong

Zimbabwe possible starting lineup:

Chadya; Amini, Chamboko, Nekati, Mbeba; Nyahwa, Hachiro, Makamba, Nadolo; Chirinda, Matare

Mali and Burkinaffaso face off in the second group A match from 10pm easty Africa time. Mali are making their fourth appearance at this tournament and will aim to best their 2016 run, where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to DR Congo in the final.

Burkina Faso travel to Cameroon as one of the underdogs, after qualifying by the skin of their teeth against Ghana.

‘The local Stallions’, who seek to progress from the group stage for the first time in the tournament’s history.

