CHAN 2020:Niger and Congo face off in decisive group B match

Niger and Congo will battle each other in their second group A match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations Championship at Japoma Stadium, in Doula , Cameroon, with both teams eyeing their first win in the tournament.

Niger fought to a barren draw against 2014 champions Libya while Congo fell 0-1 to DR Congo in their opening group B matches.

The game scheduled to kick off at 10pm east Africa time is decisive for both sides.

“It’s a matter of strategy and one thing is certain. You have to be careful when it comes to everything because Niger already has a point”, Congo coach Barthélemy Ngatsono said. “We have to reframe things mentally and tell our players they have the opportunity to come back to the race,’’ he added.

Ngatsono kept confidence in his troops despite admitting it won’t be easy against Niger.

“We have a strong group that will meet all expectations. Niger didn’t concede, but today is another game. All teams will have a chance to win and to win you have to score. Maybe we were unlucky, but tomorrow will be our best day,” he added.

On the other side, Niger are looking for their first win after missing numerous chances in their opener against Libya.

“They say that matches are not alike,” Niger coach Haroun Doula said. “We had a point from our first match, but now we are facing a totally different opponent. Our target is to reach the second round.”

Doula, who guided Niger to their first ever CHAN participation in 2011, where they qualified to the quarterfinals.

“Qualification will be played on this match and the next one too. We have to give our best to reach the second round. We missed a lot of chances against Libya and now we hope to amend that,” added Doula.

Congo faces Libya in their final group game on Monday 25 January in Douala, while Niger faces two-time champions DR Congo in Yaounde.

