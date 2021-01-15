CHAN 2021: kicks off tomorrow as Cameroon seeks to win it

The sixth edition of the Africa Championship of Nations(CHAN) kick off tomorrow January 16, 2021 to February 7th, 2021, in Cameroon.

The hosts are up against Zimbabwe in the opening match and would hope that just like Morocco who hosted and won the tournament last time, then lady luck will be kind on them.

This is despite the fact that Cameroon has never reached the last four in the previous editions, with their best performance being in 2011 when they reached the quarter finals.

Zimbabwe on the other end would hope for a better outing this time around as they have consistently been eliminated at the group phase.

KBC Channel 1 will be airing all the matches LIVE.

