CHAN: Kenyan Referees to officiate quarterfinals

Kenyan Referee Dr. Peter Waweru Kamaku, has been picked as the center referee for tonight’s Africa Nations Championships quarterfinal between Mali against Congo.

He will be assisted by yet another Kenyan, Gilbert Cheruiyot (First Assistant), Lionel Hasinjarasoa from Madagascar (Second Assistant Referee), and Daniel Nii Ayii Laryea from Ghana (Fourth Official).

Kamaku, a lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, has previously officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations as well as the CAF Champions League.

The match has been scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon, starting at 7 pm EAT.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The match will be LIVE on KBC Channel 1 and Radio Taifa.

Tell Us What You Think