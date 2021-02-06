CHAN: Kenyan University don to officiate finals

The curtains fall on the Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2021, as defending champions Morocco face Mali in the finals tomorrow in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Despite failure to qualify for the continental showpiece, Kenya can be proud as varsity don Dr. Peter Waweru has been chosen to officiate the finals and, he will be assisted by another Kenyan referee Gilbert Cheruiyot.

This is a welcome development and a morale booster to Kenyan football considering the faith that CAF has bestowed on Kenya.

The referee who shuttles his time between lecture halls and the field; was in charge of the Mali vs Congo match and was the 4th official in the Morocco vs Cameroon tie, earlier on in the tournament.

Morocco aim to be the first team to successfully defend the title since the tournament was founded in 2009.

The match shall be LIVE on KBC Channel 1 and Radio Taifa.

