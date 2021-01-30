CHAN resumes with eye catching quarter final matches on schedule

The 6th edition of the Africa nations Championship, CHAN, enters the quarter final stage with eight teams including two former winners firmly in contention for the ultimate winner’s prize.

Hosts Cameroon will seek to advance past the last eight for the first time in the competition against two time winners Democratic Republic of Congo at 10pm east African time

It will be the third time the two countries will face off in the CHAN championship after doing so at the group phase of 2011 and 2016 editions. Cameroon won on both occasions.

DR Congo will be without head coach Florent Ibenge due to the recent coronavirus crisis that hit their camp.

Congo DR have been handed a major injury boost as goalkeeper Ley Matampi, Serge Mukumi and Doxa Gikanji have all returned after testing negative for coronavirus.

Cameroon will be without the services of full-back Serge Andoulo after he ruptured his lateral ligament against Burkina Faso.

Steve Roberto Keuni is expected to come in for the Union Sportive of Douala defender, who has been ruled out for the rest of the competition.

Stade Renard midfielder Fabrice Ondoa will also sit out this tie as he is suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.

The match will be preceded by the first quarter final clash kicking off at 7pm between 2016 losing finalists Mali against Congo, who have now made it to this stage for the second time in three editions.

The clash will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé.

Mali proved themselves as one of the tournament favorites, having topped Group A that included hosts Cameroon, with seven points. Meanwhile Congo came second in Group B behind neighbors DR Congo on four points.

The Eagles of Mali, who missed last edition in Morocco 2018, want to go farther in the competition that they reached its final in 2016. With a group of young players that cut their teeth through the ranks of the youth teams, it maybe the time for Mali to achieve a continental glory.

“My players made a good start to the tournament,” Mali coach Nouhoum Diané said. “We shouldn’t focus too much on the fact that we are favorites. We will play match by match and want to go as far as possible”.

Nouhoum Diane’s men are coming into this fixture in superb form, as they are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and keeping six clean sheets.

The last two meetings between Mali and Congo came at the World Cup qualifiers in 2008, where the Eagles won one and lost one against the Red Devils.

Mali headcoach will rely on the attacking duo of Stade Malien forward Moussa Kone and goalscorer Demba Diallo who have been in imperious form in this tournament.

On the other hand, Congo will be without Sagesse Babele, who joins AS Otoho defender Dimitri Bissiki on the sidelines through injury.

Bersyl Obassi was dropped in the win over Libya, but the former Stade Tunisien striker could return to the fold tonight.

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; Samake, Y Doumbia, M Doumbia, Bagayoko; Diallo, Kyabou, Kanoute, Sidibe; Ballo, Kone

Congo possible starting lineup:

Ndzila; Rozan, Ondongo, Rozan, Mouandza, Massanga, Ossete; Ngouonimba, Binguila, Obongo; Obassi

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Matampi; Sita, Baka, Fasika, Shabani; Mika, Obenza, Gikaji, Lilepo; Mayele, Tulengi

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Kerrido; Hassana, Banga, Etame, Keuni; Oukine, Tchuente, Onana; Ako, Man-Ykre, Tiati

QUARTER FINAL MATCH UPS

Saturday , January 30,2021

Mali Vs Congo-7PM

DR Congo Vs Cameroon-10PM

Sunday, 31st January 2021

Morocco vs Zambia-7PM

Rwanda vz Guinea-10PM

